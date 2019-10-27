Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Liverpool and Tottenham will be clashing on Sunday in Premier League.

Both sides secured huge wins in their Champions League matches with neither team picking up any major injuries.

While on the PL table, Liverpool are leading at the top, Tottenham are on the 7th position.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League match will be played on October 27, 2019, at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Tottenham live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Ndombele, Winks, Rose; Alli; Kane, Son.