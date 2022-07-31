Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Liverpool vs Strasbourg Live Streaming: How to watch, LIV vs STS dream11, probable playing XI

LIV vs STS Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs Strasbourg, Dream11 Team Player List

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

Liverpool vs Strasbourg Live Streaming: How to watch, LIV vs STS dream11, probable playing XI
Liverpool vs Strasbourg

After beating Manchester City 1-3 and lifting the FA Community Shield, Liverpool face off against French club Strasbourg in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday. Darwin Nunez was among the scorers as he began his Reds journey in style. 

However, Jurgen Klopp could name a heavily rotated side against Strasbourg, after his preferred playing XI was pushed to the edge by Man City. 

Liverpool have registered two wins and two losses in their four pre-season friendlies so far. On the other hand, Strasbourg have registered two wins, one draw and one defeat in their four pre-season friendlies so far.

While the Premier League giants will be expected to dominate the proceedings, it remains to be seen how Strasbourg tackle the challenge of facing one of the world's best football clubs.  

READ| Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in pre-season to kick off Erik ten Hag era

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg - Pre-season friendlies 2022

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match will be played on August 1, 2022, at Anfield, Liverpool, England. 

 

What time does the Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Monday in India. 

 

Where to watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match will not be telecasted on any TV channels in India.

READ| Bundesliga: Bayern Munich signs Liverpool star Sadio Mane until 2025 season

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

 

Liverpool vs Strasbourg probable playing XI:

Liverpool: Davies; Milner, Konate, Gomez, Mabaya; Keita, Jones, Morton; Carvalho, Nunez, Elliott

Strasbourg: Sels; Lienard, Djiku, Doukoure, Perrin, Guilbert; Bellegarde, Prcic, Thomasson; Gameiro, Waris

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.