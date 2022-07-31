Liverpool vs Strasbourg Live Streaming: How to watch, LIV vs STS dream11, probable playing XI

Liverpool vs Strasbourg

After beating Manchester City 1-3 and lifting the FA Community Shield, Liverpool face off against French club Strasbourg in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday. Darwin Nunez was among the scorers as he began his Reds journey in style.

However, Jurgen Klopp could name a heavily rotated side against Strasbourg, after his preferred playing XI was pushed to the edge by Man City.

Liverpool have registered two wins and two losses in their four pre-season friendlies so far. On the other hand, Strasbourg have registered two wins, one draw and one defeat in their four pre-season friendlies so far.

While the Premier League giants will be expected to dominate the proceedings, it remains to be seen how Strasbourg tackle the challenge of facing one of the world's best football clubs.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg - Pre-season friendlies 2022

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match will be played on August 1, 2022, at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Monday in India.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match will not be telecasted on any TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Strasbourg, pre-season friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg probable playing XI:

Liverpool: Davies; Milner, Konate, Gomez, Mabaya; Keita, Jones, Morton; Carvalho, Nunez, Elliott

Strasbourg: Sels; Lienard, Djiku, Doukoure, Perrin, Guilbert; Bellegarde, Prcic, Thomasson; Gameiro, Waris