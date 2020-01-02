Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Runaway leaders Liverpool host high-flying Sheffield United at Anfield in the Premier League.

While Jurgen Klopp's side begins 2020 with a commanding 13-point lead, Sheffield United have surpassed all expectations to sit eighth, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Sheffield United Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League match will be played on January 3, 2020, at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Sheffield United match will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Sheffield United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Sheffield United live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie.