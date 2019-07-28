Liverpool vs Napoli Pre-season friendly: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

Jurgen Klopp's men so far have lost two and drew one match on their pre-season tour.

Against Dortmund, Liverpool lost 3-2 and went on to face another 2-1 loss to Sevilla. Their last match was a 2-2 thriller against the Portugues club, Sporting Lisbon.

Even though Liverpool have announced the signing of 16-year-old teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham today, but it's unlikely that he will feature in today's game against Napoli.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Napoli match:

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Napoli match being played?

The Liverpool vs Napoli match will be played on July 28, 2019, at the Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland.

What time does the Liverpool vs Napoli match begin?

The Liverpool vs Napoli match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Napoli live match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, the Liverpool vs Napoli match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Napoli live streaming?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Napoli match will be available only on LFC TV in India.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Wilson, Origi, Brewster

Chelsea: Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Chiriches, Ghoulam; Gaetano, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne; Milik