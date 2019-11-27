Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Liverpool can book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare if they win against Napoli.

The League holders will secure top spot in Group E with a victory.

However, for Napoli, they are the only team to beat them inside normal time this season and a win would also secure their place in the knockout rounds.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Napoli

The Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League match will be played on November 28, 2019, at Anfield.

The Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

The Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

The Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Liverpool vs Napoli: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Elmas, Fabian Ruiz; Lozano, Mertens