Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield 2022: Live streaming, LIV vs MCI dream11 and more

Liverpool will face off against Man City in the FA Community Shield 2022

Liverpool and Manchester City pushed each other all the way for the Premier League title in 2021-22 and now the two heavyweights face off once again in the FA Community Shield 2022.

Liverpool won the FA Cup in 2021-22 and thus they face off against the reigning Premier League champs, Man City. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been having a mini-rivalry of their own, and on Saturday, fans will get to see the latest chapter of this modern-day classic.

Furthermore, the match will also see the mouth-watering battle of Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez as both Liverpool and Man City have considerably added more firepower to their respective sides.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City - FA Community Shield 2022

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match being played?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match will be played on July 30, 2022, at the King Power Stadium.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match begin?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2022 match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app or website.

Liverpool vs Manchester City probable playing XI:

Liverpool: Adrian (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez

LIV vs MCI my dream11 team:

Ederson Moraes (GK), Joao Cancelo, Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Kevin De Bruyne(C), Thiago, Mohamed Salah (vc), Erling Haaland, Luis Diaz