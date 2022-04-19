Headlines

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana shares laughter with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini

Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil film 'rooted in Kashmiri Pandit experience', draws parallels to Ayodhya, Gyanvapi controversies

New Zealand to tour Bangladesh in ODI series ahead of World Cup 2023, check match dates

Nita Ambani steps out in Gucci co-ord set worth Rs 2.8 lakh, footwear priced at Rs 7 lakh

In a first, BJP announces list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, MP before assembly poll schedule announcement

Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs MUN dream11, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Liverpool vs Man United match in Premier League: From probable playing XIs, live streaming, dream11 lineup and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Historically, two of the most successful teams in the Premier League square off at Anfield on Tuesday night as Liverpool welcome Manchester United in a match that could have a serious impact on the Premier League table. 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are currently second on the league standings will be heavy favourites going into this fixture, having defeated United's 'noise neighbour's Manchester City 3-2, United will hope to break into the top-four with a win tonight. 

Ralf Rangnick's Man United played against Norwich City in their previous Premier League and won 3-2 thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick albeit the star forward won't play against Liverpool after the death of his newborn son on Monday. 

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo announced death of his baby boy, read his heartfelt note

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Man United - Premier League 2021-22

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match will be played on April 19, 2022, at the Anfield Stadium in, Liverpool, England.

 

What time does the Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League​ match begin?

The Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Wednesday night in India). 

READ| Man City vs Liverpool highlights: Premier League giants play out entertaining 2-2 draw

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Man United, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo smashes young fan's phone in anger before apologising

Liverpool vs Man United predicted playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Man United: Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Maguire, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

 

LIV vs MUN Dream11 lineup:

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Alex Telles, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford

