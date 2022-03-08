Liverpool vs Inter Milan Champions League: Live streaming, LIV vs INT Dream11, time & where to watch

Having a healthy 2-0 advantage in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, Liverpool will be looking to host Inter Milan to finish off the job in the second leg.

Jurgen Klopp's side had Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah strike at San Siro, with the Scudetto holders facing an uphill battle to keep their dreams of continental glory alive.





Time for another big @ChampionsLeague clash under the Anfield lights #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/tpUBnF0eqf — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 8, 2022

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan - Round of 16 - Leg 2

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will be played on March 9, 2022, at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez