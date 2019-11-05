Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Belgian club KRC Genk will play defending European champions Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds will look to emulate their performance from Matchday 4 when they beat Genk by 1-4 away from home.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Genk

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League match being played?

What time does the Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Genk, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Liverpool vs Genk: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Genk possible starting lineup: Coucke; Maehle, Cuesta, Lucumí, De Norre; Ito, Hrosovsky, Berge, Bongonda; Onuachu, Samatta