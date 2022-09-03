Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs EVE dream11, playing XI, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Liverpool vs Everton match in Premier League: From probable playing XIs, live streaming, dream11 lineup and more.

On Saturday (September 3), Liverpool will face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Following a sluggish start to the season, Jurgen Klopp's team has won two games in a row. The Reds had lost their first three games, but came back with a 9-0 triumph over Bournemouth, followed by a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Everton are one of three teams yet to win a Premier League game this season. They are on a three-game losing streak and will face a massive challenge to get points against a powerful Liverpool side.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on September 3, 2022, at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League​ match begin?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Everton​, Premier League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Everton​ predicted playing XI

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon; Maupay

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

LIV vs EVE Dream11 lineup:

Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Mina, Robertson, Iwobi, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Richarlison

Prediction

Everton are likely to put Liverpool through the ringer but may just find they lack the cutting edge to get the points. Pick: Liverpool 2, Everton 1