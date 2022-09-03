Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs EVE dream11, playing XI, all you need to know

Headlines

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Meet man who struggled to get into school, put money in company now worth 138,74,657 crore, his net worth is…

Traders Union chooses Top 5 CFD trading platforms in 2023

Meet man who lives in Rs 1500 crore home, works closely with Mukesh Ambani, not a CEO, is brain behind…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This IIM alumnus is richest Indian of New York, owns no business, earned Rs 192 crore salary, his net worth is…

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Meet man who struggled to get into school, put money in company now worth 138,74,657 crore, his net worth is…

Top 10 highest scores in ODI history 

10 foods packed with potassium

Vegetarian foods for healthy skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

Baahubali producer threatens action against Mysore wax museum for installing Prabhas' statue: 'Done without...'

HomeSports

Sports

Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League: Live streaming, LIV vs EVE dream11, playing XI, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Liverpool vs Everton match in Premier League: From probable playing XIs, live streaming, dream11 lineup and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday (September 3), Liverpool will face Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Following a sluggish start to the season, Jurgen Klopp's team has won two games in a row. The Reds had lost their first three games, but came back with a 9-0 triumph over Bournemouth, followed by a 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

Everton are one of three teams yet to win a Premier League game this season. They are on a three-game losing streak and will face a massive challenge to get points against a powerful Liverpool side.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League 2022-23

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on September 3, 2022, at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

What time does the Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League​ match begin?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will begin at 05:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Everton​, Premier League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Everton​ predicted playing XI

Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Gordon; Maupay

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

LIV vs EVE Dream11 lineup:

Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Mina, Robertson, Iwobi, Fabinho, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Richarlison

Prediction

Everton are likely to put Liverpool through the ringer but may just find they lack the cutting edge to get the points. Pick: Liverpool 2, Everton 1 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup: Can Shubman Gill break Sachin Tendulkar's 1998 ODI record?

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

India shines bright: sparkling jewelry exports worth $12 billion, capturing 10% of global market

Vishal Bhardwaj says he didn't see The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story 'consciously': 'If there’s so much negativity...'

Prabhas fans slam Salaar makers over news of film's release clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'It's career suicide'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE