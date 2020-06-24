Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, CRY Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Head to Head

Liverpool, who are just five points away from lifting the Premier League champions title, will be facing Crystal Palace in the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture.

The Reds are 20 points clear to second-placed Manchester City, while Crystal Palace on Premier League 2019-20 standing sit on 9th with 42 points.

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Premier League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on June 25, 2020, at Anfield stadium.

What time does the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will begin at 12:45 AM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha