Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

Here's all you need to know about Liverpool vs Chelsea's Super Cup match:

Last season's UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool will be taking on UEFA Europa League winners Chelsea on 15th August (14th Aug midnight) in the finale of the Super Cup.

The two Premier League clubs have already played one league match each last week and will be looking to build on it for a better season. Klopp's Reds hosted Norwich City at Anfield where the home side breezed passed the canaries with a scoreline of 4-1.

On the other hand, Lampard's first game was against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday which ended in a 4-0 thumping for the London Blues.

While the Liverpool fans will be hoping for a similar sort of performance from their team, the Chelsea fans will be definitely be hoping to see more fight from their side.



Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup match:

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Chelsea match being played?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be played on August 15, 2019, at the Vodafone Park, Turkey.

What time does the Liverpool vs Chelsea match begin?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live match in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be telecasted on Ten and Ten HD in India.

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Chelsea live streaming?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match will be available only on SonyLiv.