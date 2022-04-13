Headlines

Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, LIV vs BEN dream11, where to watch

LIV vs BEN Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs Benfica, Dream11 Team Player List

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals were played on Tuesday night as Real Madrid and Villarreal booked their berths for the semifinals. There are two more places in the semis, and four teams will battle it out for a passage into the final four. 

While Atletico Madrid and Man City will face off in the first match, the second game will take place between Liverpool and Benfica. Talking about the second game, Liverpool already have a 3-1 aggregate lead from the first leg, and look like favourites to secure a place in the semis. 

The match will be played at Anfield, so Liverpool will also have the advantage of playing at home, but Benfica could well spring up a surprise so Jurgen Klopp's men will have to be wary of not being complacent. 

READ| Champions League 2022: Real Madrid survive Chelsea comeback to reach semi-finals

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Benfica - Quarterfinal of UCL

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will be played on April 13, 2022, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

 

What time does the Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India). 

READ| Atletico Madrid vs Man City, UEFA Champions League: Live streaming, ATM vs MCI dream11, where to watch

Where to watch Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Benfica, UEFA Champions League live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

READ| Champions League 2022: Bayern Munich OUT of UCL after late equaliser sees underdogs Villarreal reach semi-finals

Liverpool vs Benfica Dream11 lineup:

Alisson Becker, Felipe Rodrigues Da Silva, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Melkamu Frauendorf, Mohamed Salah, Kaide Gordon

