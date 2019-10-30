Liverpool vs Arsenal, EFL Cup: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Liverpool is all set to host Arsenal at home in an all-Premier League matchup at the EFL Cup on Thursday.

While the home side will be full of confidence after their 2-1 comeback against Spurs this weekend

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Arsenal, EFL Cup match being played?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal, EFL Cup match will be played on October 31, 2019, at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time does the Liverpool vs Arsenal, EFL Cup match begin?

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will begin at 01:00 AM IST (Wednesday midnight).

Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal, EFL Cup live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold; Lovren, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Origi.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac; Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette.