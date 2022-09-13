Headlines

Liverpool vs Ajax, Champions League live streaming: How to watch, LIV vs AJA dream11, all you need to know

Here's all you need to know about Liverpool vs Ajax match in UEFA Champions League 2022-23: From live streaming to dream11 lineup, and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League returns with plenty of mouth-watering games including the match between Liverpool and Ajax. It has been a contrasting start to the new campaign for both these sides, as Ajax currently sit at the top of Group A after beating Ranges 4-0. 

Liverpool meanwhile are in third place, having lost their previous fixture at the hands of Napoli 4-1. It was a difficult match for Jurgen Klopp's side but they will have to recover, do so quickly because both Ajax and Napoli now have a headstart over the Reds. 

While the Dutch club come into this fixture on the back of a rousing 5-0 win over Heerenveen, Liverpool's fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers was suspended after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. 

Both teams will be looking for a win and with the kind of player they have, this has the makings of a classing encounter.  

READ| UEFA Champions League: Napoli beats Liverpool by 4-1 as Piotr Zielnski scores a double

When and where to watch Liverpool vs Ajax - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Where and when is the Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match will be played on September 14, 2022, at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. 

 

What time does the Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League​ match begin?

The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Tuesday night in India).

READ| Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League Live streaming: Where to watch UCL, NAP vs LIV dream11, all you need to know

Where to watch Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLiv and JioTV apps in India. 

 

Liverpool vs Ajax predicted playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Ajax: Pasveer (GK), Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Berghuis, Alvarez, Taylor, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

READ| Paul Pogba opens up on being targeted for 'Extortion' after his brother promises big revelations about Kylian Mbappe

LIV vs AJA Dream11 lineup:

Allison Becker, Trent Alexander Arnold (vc), Andrew Robertson, Daley Blind, Calvin Bassey, Luis Diaz, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Berghuis, Edson Alvarez, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah (c)

