Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies aged 28 following tragic car crash in Spain

Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother, 26-year-old Andre Silva, were both involved in the car crash. Andre Silva is also a footballer like his brother and plays for Portugal’s second-division team, Penafiel.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota tragically died in a car crash on Thursday, as per local reports in Spain. The 28-year-old passed away in a crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, as reported by the Spanish news agency EFE. As per Spanish news outlet Marca, Diogo Jota and his brother, 26-year-old Andre Silva, were both involved in the car crash. Andre Silva is also a footballer like his brother and plays for Portugal’s second-division team, Penafiel.

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's car reportedly fell off the road, and both succumbed to fatal injuries.