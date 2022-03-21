FA Cup 2022: Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, to face Manchester City in semifinal

Diogo Jota's late winner earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at a spirited Nottingham Forest on Sunday to book an FA Cup semi-final clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Second-tier Forest, who had already knocked out Premier League Arsenal and Leicester City en route to the quarter-finals, held their own in the first half, with Joe Lolley wasting a glorious chance to break the deadlock.

A much-changed Liverpool struggled to create much in the opening period, and again survived another scare early in the second as Keinan Davis almost squeezed the ball home, but away goalkeeper Alisson recovered well to smother.

The home side continued to take the game to Liverpool, with Philip Zinckernagel missing the best Forest chance of the night moments before Jota pounced 12 minutes from time to poke home the winner, breaking hearts all around the City Ground.

Forest kept coming, but their Cup run ended having gone toe-to-toe with the Premier League giants, who will now face the team they are tussling with for the top-flight crown.

While Liverpool are currently in second place in the league standing, with 69 points in 29 games, they trail Manchester City by just a solitary point to are sitting pretty atop the Premier League table.

Manchester City will square off against Liverpool twice in less than a week in April as they first meet in a high-octane potential title decider on April 10, and on April 16, they are scheduled to play each other again in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

