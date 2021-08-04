Trending#

Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE: Wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya advance to semi-finals

Deepak Punia will next face David Morris (USA) while Ravi Kumar Dahiya will take on Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan) in the semis.


Deepak Punia

Deepak Punia

Updated: Aug 4, 2021, 10:07 AM IST

India wrestlers Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) have advanced to the semi-finals in their respective weight categories.

Ravi had won on technical superiority and progresses to the quarterfinals after beating Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano of Colombia 13-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. He then went on to win the quater-final bout 14-4 by technical superiority. 

As for Deepak Punia, he defeated China's Lin Zushen in a thrilling bout. It was in the closing minute that Punia gained a three-point lead to win 6-3. 

Punia will next face David Morris (USA) while Ravi Kumar Dahiya will take on Nurislam Sanayev (Kazakhstan) in the semis of their respective weight categories. 

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik lost by two technical points to concede a 2-8 defeat. However, Malik still has a chance in repechage if Belarus' Iryna Kurachkina reaches the final.

Anshu Malik still remains in the fray for repechage as her victor Iryna Kurachkina reached the semifinals of the women's 57kg category. 

More to follow...