Tokyo 2020 Olympics LIVE: India women change momentum as they lead by a GOAL against Great Britain, India are 3-2 up

The confidence of the men has surely rubbed off on the women's team are a goal up. India are 3-2 up after being down by two gaols against Great Britain for the bronze medal match clash at Oi Hockey Stadium.

India had created history after they had entered the semi-finals of the big tournament and while they lost against Argentina, they still have a chance on a podium finish.

The time the women had made their first Olympic appearance was at the 1980 Games in Moscow. The second Olympic appearance was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Here are the details of the game:

The end of the first quarter saw Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia on her toes. She made all the saves that Great Britain were trying to convert into gaols. The Indian defence will need to tighten

Soon into the second quarter saw them getting a goal to their name. Elena Rayer does superbly down the right as she juggled the ball over her marker but sadly the ball deflected off Deep Grace and into the goal.

Great Britain got another goal to their name after India was a man down. Great Britain stormed forward, before working it into Sarah Robertson in the D. She took a reverse tomahawk past a stunned Savita.

Almost the end of the second quarter saw Gurjit Kaur converted both her penalties into gaols helping India equalise.

Indian women have changed the momentum. India's Vandana Katariya does nothing wrong in the D as she makes sure to get the goal India needed. Her goal got India into the leading position.