Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Argentina progress to final as Indian women's hockey team lose 2-1, India to play for bronze
It is the first time the Indian women's hockey team have entered the semi-finals of the big tournament.
India Women's hockey team face Argentina in their maiden Olympic semi-final , Hockey India Twitter
The Indian women's hockey team have to play for the bronze as they lost to World No 2 Argentina in their maiden Olympic semi-final at Oi Hockey Stadium. It was a spirited performance from Rani Rampal and Co.
India had taken a goal lead in the first quarter as Gurjit Singh converts the penalty corner to give India an early lead, but could not do more as Argentina captain Barrionuevo Maria Noel scored twice for them.
India will face Great Britain for the bronze.
A spirited performance from the Indian Women's Team but we go down fighting against Argentina. #ARGvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/PsJZhyjwnQ— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
The second quarter saw Argentina equalise 1-1. The World No 2 team converted the penalty into the goal as Barrionuevo Maria Noel makes it 1-1.
18' Argentina get their third Penalty Corner.
Noel Barrionuevo scores the equaliser for her team.
#ARGvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
At the end of the first half, the scoreline remains 1-1.
It's all square at the North Pitch of the Oi Hockey Stadium right now.
All to play for in the second half. #ARGvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/zGbBLQMhNk— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
The second half saw Argentina take a 2-1 lead. The captain stepping up yet again for World No 2.
36' Penalty Corner for Argentina.
Noel Barrionuevo scores her second goal of the game and puts into the lead.
#ARGvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
Argentina in 2-1 lead against Indian women's hockey team after the third quarter.
End of Q3:
Final quarter and we will give it our all in these minutes.#ARGvIND #HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
Earlier, against Australia, Gurjit Kaur had scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner. Soon after the ladies became a household name.
With this win, it was the first time the eves entered the semi-finals of the big tournament.
The time the women had made their first Olympic appearance was at the 1980 Games in Moscow. The second Olympic appearance was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.