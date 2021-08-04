Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Argentina progress to final as Indian women's hockey team lose 2-1, India to play for bronze

The Indian women's hockey team have to play for the bronze as they lost to World No 2 Argentina in their maiden Olympic semi-final at Oi Hockey Stadium. It was a spirited performance from Rani Rampal and Co.

India had taken a goal lead in the first quarter as Gurjit Singh converts the penalty corner to give India an early lead, but could not do more as Argentina captain Barrionuevo Maria Noel scored twice for them.

India will face Great Britain for the bronze.

The second quarter saw Argentina equalise 1-1. The World No 2 team converted the penalty into the goal as Barrionuevo Maria Noel makes it 1-1.

At the end of the first half, the scoreline remains 1-1.

The second half saw Argentina take a 2-1 lead. The captain stepping up yet again for World No 2.

Argentina in 2-1 lead against Indian women's hockey team after the third quarter.

Earlier, against Australia, Gurjit Kaur had scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner. Soon after the ladies became a household name.

With this win, it was the first time the eves entered the semi-finals of the big tournament.

The time the women had made their first Olympic appearance was at the 1980 Games in Moscow. The second Olympic appearance was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.