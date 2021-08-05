Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India's 41 years wait ends as they defeat Germany to win BRONZE

The Indian men's hockey team has won their first Olympics medal in 41 years.

Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team have ended their 41-year wait as they win the bronze Olympic medal against Germany. The side defeated Germany 5-4 on August 5 and the clash begins at Oi Hockey Stadium.

SREEJESH saved the penalty in the dying moments and the emotions on the field are what Indians have waited for.

It's a GOAL for Germany. Just in the first minute of the first quarter -an early goal from Germany. It was a reverse hit from Herzbruch in front of the goal and it was struck in by Timur Oruz. Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh had made the first save, but then he was hit on the rebound.

Penalty corner after penalty corner - that was what was on after the hooter for the end of the first half was heard. While the Germans were trying to convert them into goals, Sreejesh stood like a rock along with his defence.

It's 1-1 and the game is leveled. What a comeback by India in the second quarter. It was some clever passing from the midfield and Simranjeet ended it by dishing out a speedy reverse flick shot at goal.

India's defence fell weak after the equaliser as Germany score twice in the span of two minutes. Germany's counter-attack, as Ruhrer finds a way to send the ball inside. Wellen scored to put Germany in lead.

The next goal came as Germany double-team against Surender Kumar. Furk scores the third.

Indians convert their penalty into GOAL. Trailing by a goal, but the Indians are doing all they can. Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by the German goalkeeper, but Hardik Singh scores on the rebound.

Another Goal for India. Harmanpreet Singh makes sure to level the goals as he scores from the penalty corner.

PENALTY and converted! India's Mandeep Singh was tripped inside the circle and Germany asked for a referral. Windfeder had said there was no contact, but replays show otherwise.And what a goal it was as India have now scored three goals in about six minutes to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

And again they make sure to take a better lead. Gurjant Singh was seen screaming down the right, and the dribble helps him cut in and pick out Simranjeet perfectly. The forward flicks it in.

The end of the third quarter saw Indians keep the lead 5-3. The Germans did make the Indians run and save their goal, but India kept it strong till the end.

The start of the fourth quarter saw Germany get a penalty and convert it. Lukas Windfeder smashed the one straight down the centre of the goal. It went past Sreejesh's legs, and the goal difference has reduced to one.