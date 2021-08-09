Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Live streaming, when and where to watch and all about Indian contingent

Indian athletes made sure to make India proud of their achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Which started with Mirabai Chanu's silver it ended with Neeraj Chopra's gold.

Now with the flames of the Tokyo Olympics extinguished, the Paralympics 2020 is set to commence. The Tokyo Paralympics will feature 539 events across 22 different disciplines to be hosted at 21 venues.

As for India, it will be the country's largest-ever contingent with 54 para-athletes competing in nine sporting disciplines.

The 2016 Rio Gold Medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will be selected as the captain and lead the Indian contingent. Here are the details of the game:

When will Tokyo Paralympics 2020 begin?

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will begin on August 24 and will conclude on September 5, 2021.

The team representing India at Para athletes:

Men: Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar (javelin F-46); Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit (javelin F-64); Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhatti (high jump T-63); Amit Kumar and Dharambir (club throw F-51); Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (high jump T-47); Sonam Rana (shot put F-57), Navdeep (javelin F-41), Praveen Kumar (high jump T-64), Yogesh Kathuniya (discus throw F-56), Vinod Kumar (discus throw F-56), Ranjeet Bhati (javelin F-57), Arvind (shot put F-35), Tek Chand (javelin F-54).

Women: Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (club throw F-51); Bhagyashri Jadhav (shot put F-34), Simran (100m T-13).

What is Paralympics?

Paralympics is an international sports competition for differently-abled athletes. Just like the Olympics, the Paralympics is also split into Winter Games and Summer Games, which alternately occur every two years.

The athletes in Paralympics compete in six different groups — amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal cord injuries, intellectual disability, and "les autres" (athletes who do not fit into one of the other categories, including dwarfism) and many other segments.