LIV vs TOT Dream11 Prediction Champions League 2019 Final: Best picks for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match

Headlines

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

New Zealand captain Tim Southee goes past Shakib Al Hasan to achieve this huge milestone in T20Is

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

SI-UK Group's contribution to UK government's initiative for increased International student enrolment

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

New Zealand captain Tim Southee goes past Shakib Al Hasan to achieve this huge milestone in T20Is

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Johannesburg Fire: More Than 60 Killed, 43 Injured As Rescue Operations Continue

Vijay Varma gets angry on pap for asking about his Maldives vacation with Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Iss tarah baat nahi...'

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

This actor had no money for food, worked as bartender, washed dishes; later became 'Big B of small screen'

HomeSports

Sports

LIV vs TOT Dream11 Prediction Champions League 2019 Final: Best picks for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match

LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Champions League 2019, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 06:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dream11 Prediction- Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team, Champions League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League match today at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, June 1 (Sunday, June 2 in India). 

LIV vs TOT Dream XI Predictions

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker has lived up to the expectations and was one of the two best goalkeepers in the Premier League. 

Defenders: Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Toby Alderweireld and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the best defensive players in the two teams. 

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum are the preferred midfielders.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Harry Kane are the forwards to watch out for.

LIV vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Harry Kane 

LIV vs TOT Probable Starting 11

Liverpool (LIV) Starting 11 (Probable): Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andre Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordon Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Firmino, Mp Salah

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Starting 11 (Probable): Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur (Teams)

Liverpool (LIV): Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Rhian Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Jordon Henderson, Kelleher, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah, Xhredan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge, Viragil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Son Heung-Min, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Dele Alli, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman, George Marsh, Oliver Skipp

LIV vs TOT: Match Details

This is the final match of the Champions League 2019 final. The match will take at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid and the match will start at 12.30 AM IST on Sunday (after midnight on Saturday). 

Check Dream11 Prediction / LIV Dream11 Team / Liverpool Dream11 Team / TOT Dream11 Team / Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Neeti Mohan sings K-drama Goblin song Stay With Me, netizens say 'damn her Korean accent': Watch

‘I don’t have an ego': Mohammed Shami's insights on bowling with the new or old ball prior to India's Asia Cup opener

After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO aims for ‘turning point’ in study of Sun

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE