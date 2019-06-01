LIV vs TOT Dream11 Prediction Champions League 2019 Final: Best picks for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match

LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Champions League 2019, Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head

Dream11 Prediction- Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

LIV vs TOT Dream11 Team, Champions League 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League match today at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Saturday, June 1 (Sunday, June 2 in India).

LIV vs TOT Dream XI Predictions

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker has lived up to the expectations and was one of the two best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Defenders: Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Toby Alderweireld and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the best defensive players in the two teams.

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum are the preferred midfielders.

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Harry Kane are the forwards to watch out for.

LIV vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Harry Kane

LIV vs TOT Probable Starting 11

Liverpool (LIV) Starting 11 (Probable): Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andre Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordon Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Firmino, Mp Salah

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Starting 11 (Probable): Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur (Teams)

Liverpool (LIV): Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Rhian Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Jordon Henderson, Kelleher, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Simon Mignolet, James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Mo Salah, Xhredan Shaqiri, Daniel Sturridge, Viragil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Son Heung-Min, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Dele Alli, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman, George Marsh, Oliver Skipp

LIV vs TOT: Match Details

This is the final match of the Champions League 2019 final. The match will take at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid and the match will start at 12.30 AM IST on Sunday (after midnight on Saturday).

