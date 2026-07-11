Lionel Scaloni finally ends silence on Argentina receiving special treatment at FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has finally responded to claims that the defending champions are receiving special treatment in the ongoing World Cup. Check what he said.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has finally opened up and broken his silence over allegations that FIFA is favouring his team in the ongoing World Cup. As the defending champions prepare to take on Switzerland in their quarter-final clash on Saturday (local time), Scaloni said that such claims are not new and it only makes the players play even better.

Scaloni says criticism only motivates Argentina to perform better

While speaking to reporters ahead of the crucial clash, Scaloni sai, ''The thing is, we might have a lot more people who don't want us to win because we won the last one, and well, we take that into account. And yeah, it gets to the players. We use criticism or comments to rebel. To stage a rebellion and make the players play even better.''

''It's been a long time-40 years as you just said, since 1986, right? They were saying we were favoured back then, too. So it's not something new. As far back as I can remember, Argentina has always been one of the teams that stir up the tournament, always. And in a way, as you rightfully pointed out, it's used to show the players that there are people who don't want Argentina to win. But that's normal, just like there will be people who don't want another national team to win,'' he added.

Argentina coach dismisses VAR favouritism claims ahead of Switzerland quarter-final

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has also sparked controversies in the ongoing tournament, particularly in Argentina's last knockout game against Egypt. Talking about the allegations of favouritism via VAR, the Argentine's coach further added, ''I think with VAR and all these things, it's very hard for them to help you. Very hard, very hard. There's no double interpretation with VAR. Plus, they made it crystal clear to us in that course they gave us before the World Cup started. They showed us all the footage. This is how it's going to be, it's going to be like this, like that. And it's been followed to the letter.''

Meanwhile, the defending champions are set to face Switzerland in their quarter-final clash on Sunday, July 12. The match will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/