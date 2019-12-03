Lionel Messi wins Ballon d'Or but son Mateo steals the show | WATCH

Lionel Messi pipped Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and rival Cristiano Ronaldo to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or in Paris on Monday night.

Netherlands' van Dijk came second while no-show Ronaldo finished third.

Messi was accompanied by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and two of his three sons, Thiago, 7, and Mateo, 4.

When Messi was announced as the winner by French legend Didier Drogba, one person in the crowd who couldn't contain his excitement was young Mateo.

He was seen bouncing up and down in his chair laughing and tapping Virgil Van Dijk's nephew.

The kid has already established a reputation since Messi previously revealed how he trolls his elder brother by celebrating goals AGAINST his dad's team.