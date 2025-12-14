FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeSports

SPORTS

Lionel Messi to not play full match during India tour: Know about his $900 million insurance

Lionel Messi is currently in India for a 3-day tour, which began in Kolkata. During his India tour, he is expected to play a football game, but his fans might get disappointed with the fact that he cannot play any matches other than for his country or club.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 03:02 PM IST

Lionel Messi to not play full match during India tour: Know about his $900 million insurance
Lionel Messi is currently on India tour
Lionel Messi, star footballer, is currently in India for a star-studded 3-day tour. He began his tour in Kolkata, where he visited the Salt Lake Stadium, but had to end the event abruptly due to chaos at the venue. He then went to Hyderabad, where he met and greeted his fans. Now, Messi fans are expecting him to play a full game in India, but this expectation might not be fulfilled due to a multi-million dollar insurance policy. Yes, you read it right!

As per several media reports, Messi has one of the most expensive insurance policies in the world. These reports claim that the left foot of Messi is insured for up to USD 900 million, to safeguard him from any financial damage from a career-ending injury. Due to this, he cannot play any matches if it is not for his country or club.

If Messi sustains any injury during non-official matches, he is likely to lose out on compensation worth millions of dollars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Joy Bhattacharjya, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) Director General, in a post on Facebook, stated, “One thing that all football fans must understand if they expected to watch Messi play in India. Any top international football star cannot play any kind of even semi-serious match if its not for country or club.”

''That's because they are insured against injury for millions of dollars for country or club matches, but their insurance does not cover other matches. So if they get injured playing any exhibition or casual matches they stand to lose ten of millions in compensation. It's a risk none of them can afford to take,'' he added.

 

