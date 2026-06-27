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Lionel Messi to miss Argentina's Jordan clash? Manager Scaloni breaks silence

Will Argentine star miss final group stage clash against Jordan, or is there more to Lionel Scaloni's latest selection call? Find it out here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 06:16 AM IST

Lionel Messi to miss Argentina's Jordan clash? Manager Scaloni breaks silence
Messi has so far scored five goals in two games. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)
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After becoming one of the early qualifying teams for the Round of 32, Argentina are set to lock horns with Jordan in their third and final group stage match on Sunday, June 28. Like the previous two games, Argentina captain and star player Lionel Messi is again in the spotlight for the next fixture in Group J. Ahead of the clash, Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni spilled the beans on Messi's availability, who will be a key player for the side before the commencement of the knockouts.

 

Will Messi play in clash against Jordan?

 

Revealing about starting with Messi, Scaloni said, ''Leo will start on the bench. Leo will come in a little bit later. Those who are playing tomorrow deserve to play, they are part of the team. All the effort we've put into training is because of them, that's why we're here. They are making every effort when they're not playing. I'd love to give everybody minutes, and when I have the chance, I do, and it's because they deserve it. They are fantastic players too,'' according to a Reuters report.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 26 at 7 33 36 AM

 

He also spilled the beans on Argentina's plan for Jordan and added, ''Jordan normally plays with five defenders, and we're open to the possibility that, if we're facing some difficulties, we might have to move slightly differently.''

 

For those late to the story, Jordan are already eliminated from the tournament, and the upcoming contest is effectively a dead rubber. Meanwhile, the Argentina vs Jordan match will be played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday (local time).

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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