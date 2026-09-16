Lionel Messi to get grand farewell? Football great added to Argentina squad for 'last tango' against Benin

Lionel Messi was included in Argentina's 28-man squad for October friendlies and accepted an invitation for a farewell match against Benin on October 6 at Estadio Monumental.

On October 6, Lionel Messi was named to Argentina's team for a final match. Despite declaring his retirement from international competition after a 21-year career, the 39-year-old was part of Lionel Scaloni's 28-man team for three home friendlies.

Messi accepted invitation for farewell match

Messi accepted the invitation to play Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, according to Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentina Football Association. "After a conversation with senior national team coach Lionel Scaloni, we decided to invite the best player in the world, our icon, our captain Lionel Messi, so that he can have the farewell he deserves on October 6," Tapia said. Messi, who led Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup, invited all champions from the Qatar World Cup with their families to witness his final game. Argentina reached the 2026 World Cup final but lost 1-0 to Spain on July 19.

Argentina announced three October friendlies

Argentina will play friendly matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin following Messi's retirement. The match against Bolivia is set for September 30 in Cordoba, while the games against Burkina Faso and Benin are scheduled for October 3 and October 6 in Buenos Aires.

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Focus remained on Scaloni and player bans

Coach Lionel Scaloni's contract is set to expire in December, and he suggested he might resign after Argentina's World Cup final loss. Additionally, FIFA imposed bans on three Argentine players for post-match altercations: Leandro Paredes received a 10-match ban, while Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada were also sanctioned.