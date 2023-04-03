Search icon
Lionel Messi to exit PSG for Barcelona FC? Old club set to make THIS whopping offer to Argentina player

The VP of Barcelona FC has confirmed that they are in talks with PSG star player Lionel Messi to make him come back to his old club after two years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

PSG star player Lionel Messi (File photo)

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star player Lionel Messi is currently in high demand, as his old club Barcelona FC is currently trying to poach him back to their team with a deal that he might not be able to refuse. It is likely that the whopping deal will be made public soon.

Confirming the rumours, Barcelona FC Vice president Rafa Yuste confirmed on Friday that the club is currently in talks with Lionel Messi, and is exploring the possibility of re-signing the star player who led Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Yuste said that “there is still love between the two parties” and Messi is likely exploring the option of playing for Barcelona in the Spanish league once again. Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG in 2021, and the contract with the French league team is set to end soon.

Messi left Barcelona in 2021 as the club could not afford to renew his contract. He soon started making headlines as one of the star players of PSG and rose to the top after he lead Argentina to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a stunning win against France.

While Messi is likely to consider the offer made by Barcelona, it is expected that the deal will be more than what Cristiano Ronaldo got from Al Nassr after his controversial exit from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi league team Al Nassr has been fixed at USD 200 million per year, while it is likely that Lionel Messi will be offered around USD 215 million per year from Barcelona FC, much more than what PSG is offering him currently.

Lionel Messi has become one of the most in-demand player in the football fraternity after Argentina ended up winning the world cup, defeating Kylian Mbappe’s France in a thrilling match.

