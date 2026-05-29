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Lionel Messi to captain Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026; no place for Paulo Dybala in 26-member squad

Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the defending champions announced their 26-member squad. However, there was no place for Paulo Dybala, with the forward missing out on selection for the global tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 29, 2026, 09:10 PM IST

Lionel Messi to captain Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026; no place for Paulo Dybala in 26-member squad
Messi’s Argentina conquered the world in Qatar 2022
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Argentina just dropped their 26-man squad for the Football World Cup, and the buzz is all about Messi. At 39, he’s still leading the pack, steering Argentina into another massive tournament. This marks Messi’s sixth World Cup, which honestly feels wild—he’s been at this since 2006, and he hasn’t stopped. The big news is that Paulo Dybala won’t be making the cut this year, a decision that’s sure to stir up debate among fans who hoped he’d get another shot.

Coach Lionel Scaloni addressed injury concerns directly, saying most players will manage to fit into the tournament schedule. Out of the 26, 17 were part of the squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar two years ago. That final against France was unforgettable, and now those champions are back, hoping to defend their title.

Messi’s not coming in at full strength, though. He’s dealing with a nagging left hamstring strain, which kept him out of Inter Miami’s latest game. There are other injury worries, too—Emiliano Martinez broke a finger, and defenders like Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, and Gonzalo Montiel are all still recovering, but Scaloni decided they were worth the risk. The team’s clearly banking on experience and grit rather than perfect fitness.

The action starts soon. Argentina launches their campaign in Group J, taking on Algeria first on June 16. Austria and Jordan round out the group, so the games are going to come thick and fast. The squad leaves for their base in Kansas City this Saturday and, before the World Cup starts, they’ll test themselves against Honduras and Iceland.

All eyes are on Messi. After so many appearances on the world stage—and after delivering Argentina’s long-awaited third championship—he carries not just the hopes of the team, but of an entire nation hungry for glory. The mix of old faces and a few fresh ones, combined with the drama over injuries and shock omissions, makes this Argentine squad one to watch.

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina.

Midfielders: Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentin Barco.

Forwards: Lionel Messi (c), Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Lautaro Martinez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada and Nico Paz.

Also read| Watch: IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 sees strange toss moment, revives memories of 2011 World Cup final

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