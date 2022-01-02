Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain's star forward Lionel Messi has tested positive for the coronavirus as per the statement released by the club on Sunday. Ahead of PSG's French Cup tie against Vannes, four club players and one member of the staff returned a positive test for the virus, and Messi is one of the players infected. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has entered self-isolation, as per the club's statement, and subsequently, will miss the French Cup tie on Monday.

Messi endured a difficult start to life in Paris since joining the French giants in the summer after an emotional exit from La Liga side Barcelona FC. However, he won the Copa America with Argentina in 2021 and was subsequently presented with his seventh Ballon d'Or last year.

Tests carried out during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases for Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The people concerned are subject to the Covid protocols. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 2, 2022

As per reports Messi had returned to his homeland, Argentina, for the Christmas break, wherein he had contracted the virus. Alongside Messi, defender Juan Bernat, reserve keeper Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also returned a positive test for the coronavirus.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino addressed a press conference ahead of PSG's match with Vannes, wherein the gaffer stated he was unsure whether Messi would be able to recover in time for next week's Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

Messi, 34, has scored just one goal in the Ligue 1 since making the switch to Parc des Princes, although he has provided 4 assists, and has a further 5 goals to his name in the UEFA Champions League.