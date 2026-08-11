Lionel Messi takes indefinite break from football: What happened?

Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to take an indefinite break from professional football, leaving fans wondering about the real reasons behind the Argentina captain’s decision.

Lionel Messi, Argentina captain and star striker, has reportedly taken an indefinite break from his football career. The reason behind the decision is the death of his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away recently at the age of 68 after a prolonged illness. For those unversed, Lionel Messi was very close to his father, who had played an important role in shaping his football career, which makes his passing a significant blow personally.

Several media reports suggest that Messi has decided to step away from his professional commitments to be with his loved ones during this difficult period. It remains unclear when he will return to competitive football.

How Jorge Messi shaped Lionel's football career?

Jorge Messi played a vital role in building his son's football career. As soon as Lionel's career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic advisor after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge was also closely involved in his son's early career at Newell's Old Boys. At the tender age of 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy.

The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, which is a condition that affected his physical development. Messi reportedly underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him attain a height of 1.70 metres (5 feet and 7 inches).

Apart from Lionel, Jorge had three other kids, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol. He was married to Celia Cuccittini.

Meanwhile, Messi had an incredible FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as Argentina went on to defend its title and reached the final of the tournament. However, Spain showcased better play on the day than the defending champions and won the game 1-0 to lift their second FIFA World Cup title.