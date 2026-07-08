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Lionel Messi surpasses Diego Maradona's FIFA World Cup record, but also registers unwanted milestone

Lionel Messi added another chapter to his legendary FIFA World Cup career by surpassing Diego Maradona's long-standing record. However, the Argentina captain also ended up on the wrong side of history with an unwanted milestone during his side's knockout victory.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Lionel Messi surpasses Diego Maradona's FIFA World Cup record, but also registers unwanted milestone
Lionel Messi (Courtesy: X/FIFAWorldCup)
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Argentina pulled off an incredible comeback, turning a 2-0 deficit into a thrilling 3-2 win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. After seeing stars like Luka Modric, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo crash out earlier, it looked like Lionel Messi might join them—until Argentina woke up in the final stretch. They’re through to the quarterfinals now and will go up against Switzerland. As for Egypt, their dream ended just short of a massive upset.

Breaking Maradona’s World Cup Mark  

The thing about Messi is, he collects World Cup records like they’re souvenirs. Against Egypt, he set up Cristian Romero’s goal in the 79th minute—his ninth World Cup assist—which edged him past Diego Maradona’s tally of eight. He didn’t stop there. Messi knocked in his 21st World Cup goal in this match, pushing his total to 30 combined goals and assists, putting him well ahead of everyone else.

Messi’s Special Relationship with This Tournament  

This tournament’s been a showcase for Messi. He’s scored eight goals in just five matches, leading the Golden Boot race and chasing the championship. Messi’s scored in his last nine World Cup games. Argentina? They’ve racked up eleven straight wins. He’s also the only player ever to assist goals in six World Cups. But it wasn’t all celebration—against Egypt, he set a less welcome record, and did it before even breaking Maradona’s.

The Unwanted First—96 Years in the Making  

In the 21st minute, Messi missed a penalty that would have drawn Argentina level. That miss put him in the history books, but not in the way he’d like—he became the first player in 96 years to miss two penalties in a single World Cup. His first miss came earlier against Austria. All in, he’s missed four out of eight World Cup penalties—more than anyone since the tournament began, with previous misses against Iceland in 2018 and Poland in 2022. It’s a record he’d rather not own.

How Argentina Turned It Around  

Back to the match—Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko stunned Argentina with goals in the 15th and 67th minutes to hand Egypt a commanding lead. Argentina finally responded in the 79th, as Romero pulled one back. Messi tied it up in the 83rd, and then Enzo Fernandez found the net in stoppage time to complete the comeback. Argentina’s title defense is alive and kicking—they’re just three wins from a repeat, aiming for their fourth World Cup overall.

Also read| More than a goal race: How history, momentum and fixtures will shape the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot

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