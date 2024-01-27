Lionel Messi signs Argentina jersey for fan in middle of traffic, video goes viral

Lionel Messi was stuck in traffic in Miami but made his fan's day by signing an Argentina jersey for him.

A video featuring the iconic footballer Lionel Messi has taken social media by storm. The captivating clip showcases Messi graciously autographing a fan's jersey, all while being caught in the midst of heavy traffic. Not only has this video gone viral, but it has also sparked a wave of admiration, with people hailing Messi as the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT).

“Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic,” reads the caption posted along with the video on X.

Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic



pic.twitter.com/wWRaDZRTD8 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 26, 2024

The video depicts a man tossing a jersey into Messi's car. The renowned footballer gracefully retrieves a pen and proceeds to sign the jersey with utmost care. What truly captivates the viewer is his ability to maintain a beaming smile throughout the process. Once the autograph is complete, Messi returns the jersey to the fan and departs.

When it comes to Messi, the Inter Miami star has recently achieved the prestigious FIFA Men's Best Player of the Year award for the third time. While some fans and experts agreed with this decision, there was another group who expressed their dissatisfaction, believing that Erling Haaland deserved the honor instead. Throughout the 2023 regular season, Messi has participated in six matches for Inter Miami, starting in four of them. He has scored one goal and provided two assists. In total, he has spent 372 minutes on the pitch, with seven of his shots hitting the target.

