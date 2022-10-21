Lionel Messi sheds light on Argentina World Cup squad’s ‘intense’ WhatsApp group

File Photo

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will be part of the Argentina squad for the one last time in a world cup in Qatar in a month’s time. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 20, Messi gave a glimpse into Argentina team’s WhatsApp group, saying sometimes the talks get ‘intense’.

Giving inside details of the group, Messi said that his long-time friend and former teammate Sergio Kun Aguero is also part of the group for the selected players. Asked about the talks of the Argentina team off the pitch and on the WhatsApp group, Messi said that “Sometimes they are intense.”

He laughingly said that Agüero is often free and starts talking and says all kinds of things, Argentine daily La Nacion reported.

Turning to more serious talks, Messi said that Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was the fundamental part of the functioning of the Argentina football team group. Going on to talk more about Scaloni’s influence, Messi said that the former Argentina player had “made us what we are today”.

“As a coach, he is very good”, the PSG star added.

Messi con @giraltpablo: "Scaloni como técnico es buenísimo. Fue una pieda fundamental para que este grupo sea lo que es hoy."



No te pierdas esta charla en @DIRECTVSports y @DIRECTVGO.

FIFA World Cup’s 2022 edition will kick off next month in Qatar and will go on from November 20 to December 18. Messi’s Argentina will be among the favourites and will take on Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in the Group C of the competition.

