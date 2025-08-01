Lionel Messi set to play with cricket with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in India? Here's the truth

A piece of good news is all over social media, according to which football legend Lionel Messi might be visiting India later in 2025. He is also expected to play a friendly cricket game with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai,

Argentina star footballer Lionel Messi has a massive fan following not only in his native country but also in India. His fans in India might be in for a treat later in 2025 as Messi is expected to visit the country and even play cricket with legends like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is also reported that the organisers are planning a cricket match on December 14 at the venue.

As per a report by the Indian Express, an event agency has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to book the stadium on December 14, as Messi is expected to visit the town for a promotional tour in India. ''Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match too with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised,'' the report stated, quoting a MCA source.

Other cities Messi will visit in India

During his India tour, Lionel Messi is also expected to visit Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram for events in Eden Gardens and Greenfield International Stadium, respectively.

Despite being legends of the cricket game, many Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh, among others, have been ardent followers of football. Even several player start their warm-up and training sessions ahead of cricket matches with football drills.

For those unversed, this tour will be Messi's first India tour in 14 years. The last time he visited India, Messi featured in an international friendly match with Venezuela at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium in 2011.