After 14 years, Lionel Messi and his team are finally making their way to India to participate in a friendly match.

The Sports Minister of Kerala, V Abdurahiman, has officially announced that the Argentina national football team, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, will be visiting India next year. This exciting news comes after Argentina's last visit to India in 2011, where they emerged victorious against Venezuela with a 1-0 win in an exhibition match held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

During a press conference, Minister Abdurahiman confirmed this exciting development, revealing that the Argentina team will be playing a match in Kerala next year.

"All the financial assistance for organising this high-profile football event will be provided by the merchants of the state."

The specific time and date of the exhibition match have not yet been announced. Earlier today, Argentina secured a 1-0 victory over Peru in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, with the only goal being scored by Lautaro Martinez. Lionel Messi provided the assist, further solidifying Argentina's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Currently, Argentina is leading the South American qualifying standings with 25 points from 12 matches, holding a five-point lead over Uruguay, its closest competitor. Ecuador and Colombia are following closely behind with 19 points each.

Following a prolonged injury after the Copa America final, Messi was sidelined for several weeks. Despite not leading his team to the MLS playoffs, the Inter Miami star has qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup.

In 2022, Argentina emerged victorious over France in the FIFA World Cup final, fulfilling Messi's lifelong dream of lifting the trophy with his country. It remains uncertain whether Messi will be available for the upcoming tournament, as he will be turning 38 at that time.

Also read| Will Shubman Gill miss first Test against Australia? India coach provides massive update on star batter