Lionel Messi scripts history again, surpasses Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup milestone

Lionel Messi finally holds the record for most World Cup goals after he struck in the first half of the group stage clash against Austria.

Messi scored his 17th World Cup goal in the first half of the match vs Austria. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)

Lionel Messi, Argentine legend and captain, added another jewel to his crown as he has now become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 goals. Messi scored the record-breaking goal in the group-stage clash against Austria on Monday. With the goal scored in the 38th minute of the game, Messi's tally has now reached 17 goals. He scored a hat-trick in the World Cup opener against Algeria, equalling Klose's record of 16 goals.

Meanwhile, the record for most goals scored at a World Cup tournament is held by Brazil women's team legend Marta with 18.

Notably, this is Messi's 6th FIFA World Cup tournament and 28th appearance. The 38-year-old has now also scored in six World Cup games, equalling the record of six straight World Cup matches with a goal, jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

FIFA took to its official social media handles and congratulated the 'G.O.A.T' on his World Cup achievement. ''History is made. Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer in @FIFAWorldCup history!'' FIFA wrote in the caption.

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How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/