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Lionel Messi scripts history again, surpasses Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup milestone

Lionel Messi finally holds the record for most World Cup goals after he struck in the first half of the group stage clash against Austria.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 12:31 AM IST

Lionel Messi scripts history again, surpasses Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup milestone
Messi scored his 17th World Cup goal in the first half of the match vs Austria. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)
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Lionel Messi, Argentine legend and captain, added another jewel to his crown as he has now become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose's long-standing record of 16 goals. Messi scored the record-breaking goal in the group-stage clash against Austria on Monday.  With the goal scored in the 38th minute of the game, Messi's tally has now reached 17 goals. He scored a hat-trick in the World Cup opener against Algeria, equalling Klose's record of 16 goals.

Meanwhile, the record for most goals scored at a World Cup tournament is held by Brazil women's team legend Marta with 18.

Notably, this is Messi's 6th FIFA World Cup tournament and 28th appearance. The 38-year-old has now also scored in six World Cup games, equalling the record of six straight World Cup matches with a goal, jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Whats App Image 2026 06 22 at 7 13 48 AM (4)

FIFA took to its official social media handles and congratulated the 'G.O.A.T' on his World Cup achievement. ''History is made. Lionel Messi is the all-time top goalscorer in @FIFAWorldCup history!'' FIFA wrote in the caption.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FIFA (@fifa)

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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