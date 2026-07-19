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Lionel Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Spain triggers retirement buzz

Lionel Messi's heartfelt "Vamos Argentina" social media post ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain has gone viral, with many fans interpreting the message as a possible farewell to international football and reigniting retirement speculation.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

Lionel Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Spain triggers retirement buzz
Lionel Messi (Courtesy: AP)
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On the eve of Argentina's World Cup final against Spain, Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt message that looked beyond the quest for another trophy. Sure, Spain knocked out France with a clear 2-0 win, and Argentina battled from behind to edge out England 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final. But for Messi, the story was bigger than just results. When Argentina went down early, he sparked their comeback, setting up both goals and showing, once again, why he thrives when it matters most.

Before stepping onto the pitch for what could be his last World Cup final, Messi posted a group photo with his teammates and coaches. The caption captured his focus on the journey: “The best part of all these years wasn’t just winning titles—it was everything we went through together. Living each day with this group, competing side by side, lifting each other up in tough times, and enjoying every step along the way.”

He didn’t just thank his fellow players. He gave a nod to the coaches and everyone who helps keep the national team united, calling it a family. Messi wrote, “No matter what happens tomorrow, this group has already created a story that nobody can erase.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

And beyond team glory, Messi finds himself close to another record: the all-time World Cup goals mark, which Kylian Mbappe just took in the third-place match. But breaking records isn’t his only motivation. 

Messi spoke about the raw emotion that followed the semi-final win: “It was something special—you could feel it in the stadium from the anthem on. Facing England in a World Cup semi-final means everything, especially when you make it to the final. I know how much this means back home. My mom and my family sent photos of people celebrating in the streets. I’m proud and grateful to bring that joy to Argentina.”

For Messi, win or lose, the journey with this team is unforgettable. That’s what makes all of it worth it.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Spain vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

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