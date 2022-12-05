Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on the fans during Argentina-Australia match, irks Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi son Mateo

Lionel Messi-led Argentina defeated Australia comprehensively in their Round of 16 match and qualified for the quarterfinals. Messi was once again among the goals as the Argentina striker netted the first goal for his team on the night. Julian Alvarez also struck in the 57th minute to extend Argentina’s lead Although Enzo Fernandez scored for Australia, the game was done and dusted till then.

The game was conquered by Lionel Messi's team, however, his high standards and respect were compromised when his kid was seen displaying unacceptable behaviour in the public. It was during the round of 16 match on Sunday that Messi's seven-year-old child, Mateo, appeared to throw chewing gum towards the fans seated in the stadium stands at Qatar.

The video took to capture the moment on camera while Argentina fans were cheering for their favourite player, Lionel Messi, and his son was indulged in throwing used chewing gum at them. However, the child was soon schooled by his mother Antonela Roccuzzo. The footage has gone viral on social media.

Bro who pissed Messi's son Mateo off this much?? pic.twitter.com/GvK0snj7vY December 4, 2022

Messi has revealed his kids are his driving force as he attempts to finally win football's biggest tournament. But fellow Argentine Antonela didn't let the occasion go to their sons' heads as she responded quickly to Mateo's antics.

With the video doing the rounds on social media, fans also shared their views on the incident. While a few looked at the funny side of it, a user called the child a menace.