Lionel Messi will be honored by Qatar University by having his hotel room converted into a little museum. Room B201 won't be available for reservations since the captain of Argentina's National Team's possessions will be kept there.

Messi and Sergio Aguero shared a room toward the end of Argentina's spectacular World Cup run. Visitors are no longer welcome in the room. Instead, there are plans to make the space into a modest museum where the footballer from Paris Saint-Germain's possessions will be preserved in all of their glory for present and future students and tourists.

“The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence,” Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.

On December 20, Lionel Messi and the Argentina National Soccer team safely made their way to Buenos Aires after winning one of the 2022 Qatar World Cup's most thrilling games.

Argentina and France competed in a nail-biting contest in Qatar that lasted more than 90 minutes before Argentina was declared the winner. With Lionel Messi at the helm, Argentina was able to break a 3-3 tie by winning 4-2 on penalties.

Argentina has recovered its position as a soccer powerhouse after decades of striving and five different World Cups. Messi also won the coveted Cup that his supporters yearned for.

Messi received the golden ball in the 2022 World Cup final for being the best player in the tournament. He came up short of Kylian Mbappe's eight goals, scoring seven instead. For scoring the most goals during the competition, the French footballer was awarded the golden boot. Messi is taking a well-deserved break after a successful World Cup run, but PSG will be without one of their main attackers due to a packed winter schedule.

