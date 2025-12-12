Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness

Kolkata football lover Shamindra Ghosh opens up on how Lionel Messi’s magic beyond football helped him overcome a difficult phase in life. The Argentina great’s journey, values, and influence inspired the fan to rise above personal darkness and rebuild hope.

For Shamindra Ghosh, the journey back from the brink of severe depression was not paved by traditional therapy, but by the mesmerising footwork of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi. The die-hard fan from Dumdum, Kolkata, has since transformed a personal space into a shrine, a cafe dedicated entirely to the global superstar who inspired him during his darkest hours.

Ghosh, a Civil Engineering graduate, found himself struggling between 2019 and 2021, grappling with the loss of his mother and the uncertainty of his career path. It was during this period of crippling grief that he turned to YouTube for solace.

"I noticed that whenever I felt depressed, I used to watch videos of Lionel Messi. It would cheer me up,” Ghosh revealed to Livemint.

A Temple for the Argentine

Inspired by the legendary dribbler’s relentless spirit, Ghosh decided to use a vacant area in his own building to pay tribute to the man who brought light back into his life. The result was Cafe Leo, a small establishment near Dumdum station whose walls are now adorned with portraits and defining moments from Messi’s career.

For Ghosh, this is no ordinary business venture. "Messi to me is a God, and I call this café my temple," he explained, adding a desire to leave a legacy. "I want to leave a legacy for the next generation. People should know me as a die-hard Messi fan who built a temple for the Argentine through my café,” he was quoted as saying by Livemint.

The Hope for a Divine Meeting

The cafe has become a pilgrimage site for local Messi aficionados, creating an electric atmosphere on match days. With Messi scheduled to visit Kolkata on December 13 as part of a four-city India tour, Ghosh’s lifelong dream of meeting his idol has surged to the forefront.

Despite hearing from an organizer who promised to try and arrange a meeting, the fan remains anxiously hopeful. Ghosh is desperate to share his personal story directly with the legend.

“I want to feel my God (Messi) for once," he passionately stated to Livemint. "I am still hopeful about meeting with Messi, and if that happens, I would like to tell my story to him. I want to tell him that 'I have dedicated some part of my life to you.'"

Four years after opening Cafe Leo, Ghosh has successfully navigated his difficult phase, holding a job at a private company and planning his wedding for December 15. Yet, his primary focus remains fixed on the pitch, with the fan now saving up to achieve his ultimate goal: to watch his hero play live in a stadium before the end of his illustrious career.

