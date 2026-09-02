Lionel Messi’s India connection: Did you know a historic career moment happened here?

Lionel Messi has a fascinating connection with India where a landmark moment from his legendary football career took place. From his early rise to global superstardom, discover the lesser-known India chapter involving Argentina’s iconic captain and one of football’s greatest players.

Lionel Messi has closed the chapter on his Argentina career and with it, an era in modern football. At 39, his last match came in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain—Argentina lost 1-0. The ending wasn’t quite the storybook finish many hoped for but it doesn’t take away from everything Messi accomplished along the way. His career is packed with memorable moments.

One of those moments took place somewhere you probably wouldn’t expect. India—of all places—played host to a key event in Messi’s journey. Let’s go back 15 years.

Picture this—September 2, 2011. Argentina landed in Kolkata for a friendly against Venezuela. They’d just come off a tough Copa America on home turf and decided it was time for a change. Alejandro Sabella took over as head coach and made a bold call—he replaced Javier Mascherano as captain but kept him on the squad. Who took the armband? Messi. That match in Kolkata was his first as Argentina’s permanent captain.

Sure, Messi had worn the captain’s armband before during a group stage game against Greece at the 2010 World Cup but that was only because Mascherano left the pitch and Diego Maradona handed Messi the band for the rest of the match. This time, though, it was official—Messi was the leader. It was a huge moment.

The game itself—Argentina edged Venezuela 1-0 in front of 70,000 fans. Messi set up the only goal, letting Nicolas Otamendi score and sealing a winning start to his captaincy. Argentina were already looking ahead to the next World Cup.

Sabella’s move—making Messi captain—paid off. Messi led the team to the 2014 World Cup final, a big step forward after a quarterfinal exit in 2010. In 2016, after a tough Copa America loss, Messi briefly retired from international football before deciding to return—a decision that led to even bigger things.

Under Messi’s leadership, Argentina won the 2021 Copa America then took the World Cup in 2022. Another Copa America title followed in 2024. They reached the World Cup final again in 2026. Since 2011, Messi served as Argentina’s captain for 147 matches, winning 134. That’s an incredible record.

India and especially Kolkata played a small but special part in that history. The city had the honor of hosting Messi’s debut as full-time Argentina captain. He came back to India once more in 2025, but only as a visitor. Either way, India remains the place where Messi, as captain, began leading Argentina to new heights.

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