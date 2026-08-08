FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'

Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism

NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts

NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row

Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video

Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi dies at 68

Lionel Messi’s father and longtime adviser Jorge Messi has died at 68, according to reports, after playing a key role in the footballer’s career.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 07:15 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi dies at 68
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Lionel Messi’s father and longtime adviser, Jorge Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to Argentine and international media reports.

He played a key role in the football superstar’s journey from Rosario to becoming one of the biggest names in world football. Jorge was closely involved in Lionel’s career from his early days. He accompanied his son when the family moved from Argentina to Barcelona and continued to guide his professional journey.

He later served as Lionel’s representative and handled several aspects of his business affairs.

Reports about Jorge Messi’s health had emerged in recent months. In June, false reports claiming that he had died circulated online, but they were dismissed at the time, with his family indicating that he was receiving medical treatment and recovering under supervision.

Jorge’s death comes after an emotional period for Lionel Messi, who was recently seen overwhelmed with emotion following Argentina’s victory over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism
NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts
NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row
Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions? Actress breaks silence on viral video
Did Preity Zinta ignore Aamir Khan during Batwara 1947 promotions?
Govt asks Meta to follow Indian law, not just global policies; demands action on CSAM, deepfakes
Govt asks Meta to follow Indian law, not just global policies; demands action
Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'
Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement