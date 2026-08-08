Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi dies at 68

Lionel Messi’s father and longtime adviser Jorge Messi has died at 68, according to reports, after playing a key role in the footballer’s career.

Lionel Messi’s father and longtime adviser, Jorge Messi, has died at the age of 68, according to Argentine and international media reports.

He played a key role in the football superstar’s journey from Rosario to becoming one of the biggest names in world football. Jorge was closely involved in Lionel’s career from his early days. He accompanied his son when the family moved from Argentina to Barcelona and continued to guide his professional journey.

He later served as Lionel’s representative and handled several aspects of his business affairs.

Reports about Jorge Messi’s health had emerged in recent months. In June, false reports claiming that he had died circulated online, but they were dismissed at the time, with his family indicating that he was receiving medical treatment and recovering under supervision.

Jorge’s death comes after an emotional period for Lionel Messi, who was recently seen overwhelmed with emotion following Argentina’s victory over Egypt at the FIFA World Cup 2026.