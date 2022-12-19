Search icon
Lionel Messi's Argentina receive Rs 344 crore for winning FIFA World Cup 2022, check prize money of all teams

Lionel Messi's Argentina received prize money of Rs 344 crore for winning World Cup 2022, here's how much sum each team received during the tournament

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Lionel Messi's Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and raked in a massive amount of prize money after beating France 4-2 on penalties. Not only did Argentina receive the highest ever prize money awarded in the tournament's history, every participating at the World Cup received some amount, and this applies to all 32 teams. 

Messi scored twice in the final, including a goal from Angel Di Maria to help his side score 3 goals past the defending champions, however, a hattrick in the final from Kylian Mbappe ensured that the match went into a penalty shootout. 

Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalties, thus winning their third FIFA World Cup title, and confirming an eye-watering sum of $42 million in prize money, which is approximately equal to Rs 344 crore. 

While Messi and Co did receive the lion's share of the prize money, although, every participating team landed themselves a sum, depending on which position they finished in FIFA World Cup 2022. 

All the 32 participants received a sum of $1.5 million each as preparation costs for the tournament. 

The runners-up France landed $30 million in prize money, which equates to Rs 248 crore. Croatia finished third in the tournament, beating Morocco 2-1, and the two teams received $27 million and $25 million respectively. 

Here's the total prize money that every team received during FIFA World Cup 2022:

Champions (Argentina): $42 million

Runner-up (France): $30 million 

Third place: (Croatia): $27 million

Fourth place: (Morocco): $25 million

5th-8th place (Netherlands, Brazil, Portugal and England): $17 million each

9th-16th place (U.S., Australia, Poland, Senegal, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland): $14 million each 

Group stage teams (Ecuador, Qatar, Iran, Wales, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Denmark, Germany, Costa Rica, Belgium, Canada, Cameroon, Serbia, Uruguay and Ghana): $9 million each 

