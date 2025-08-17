Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years, to meet PM Narendra Modi on THIS date

The last occasion Messi visited India was in 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium. That evening, Kolkata witnessed a rare moment of football greatness.

Indian football enthusiasts are gearing up for an extraordinary experience as Lionel Messi, often hailed as the greatest football player ever, is set to make his long-anticipated return to India later this year. Event promoter Satadru Dutta confirmed on Friday that the Argentine legend will kick off a three-city tour in India, starting in Kolkata on December 12, 2025.

Dubbed the ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’, Messi’s journey will take him to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, culminating in a grand meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

Messi's Return to India After 14 Years

The last occasion Messi visited India was in 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium. That evening, Kolkata witnessed a rare moment of football greatness—and now, 14 years later, the city will once again serve as the backdrop for Messi's Indian journey.

Dutta, who has been diligently working to bring the superstar to India, shared the behind-the-scenes details of how this visit materialized. Earlier this year, he pitched the tour proposal to Messi’s father, eventually securing a 45-minute meeting with Messi himself on February 28. “I laid out the plan and our goals. He appeared convinced it was a valuable opportunity and agreed to come,” Dutta recounted.

The Tour Schedule: Where Football Meets Culture

Messi will arrive in Kolkata on the evening of December 12, spending two days and one night in the city. The next morning, he will participate in a special meet-and-greet event at Taj Bengal, where fans will also enjoy a unique food and tea festival.

A devoted tea enthusiast, Messi has a particular fondness for mate, Argentina’s traditional herbal tea. To honor this, organizers are planning a blend of Argentine mate and India’s renowned Assam tea, offering fans a delightful fusion of both cultures in a single cup.

However, it’s not solely about meet-and-greets. Messi’s journey has a more profound significance. In every city, he will hold masterclasses for children, with the goal of motivating the upcoming generation of Indian footballers through his expertise, experience, and unparalleled enthusiasm for the sport.

Who Will Accompany Messi?

Although the full list of companions remains undisclosed, there is considerable speculation that Messi might be accompanied by some of his closest friends and teammates from Inter Miami, such as Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Rodrigo De Paul. Nevertheless, Dutta refrained from confirming any names, assuring that Messi himself would share official information.

