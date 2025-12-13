FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...

Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in Assam SIT chargesheet, singer's wife Garima Garg wants...

Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding, see VIRAL VIDEO

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

Major setback for Pakistan as ICC omits Salman Ali Agha from T20I World Cup ticket poster

Aditya Dhar REACTS to Hrithik Roshan questioning the politics in Dhurandhar: 'We will try our best to...'

Lionel Messi reaches India in ultra-luxury private jet: Know all about his special aircraft, Gulfstream V

Dhurandhar: Rahul Gandhi's name as Executive Producer in Ranveer Singh film leaves netizens confused; here's the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata; fans say 'KING meets GOAT'

Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan share iconic moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...

Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 statio

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international play

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career

Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...

Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride

Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps

HomeSports

SPORTS

Lionel Messi reaches India in ultra-luxury private jet: Know all about his special aircraft, Gulfstream V

Lionel Messi arrived in India aboard a luxury Gulfstream V private jet, highlighting his global star status, preference for comfort, privacy, and safety, and creating excitement among football fans and aviation enthusiasts across the country.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

Lionel Messi reaches India in ultra-luxury private jet: Know all about his special aircraft, Gulfstream V
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Football legend Lionel Messi recently arrived in India in a luxurious private jet, which quickly became a topic of discussion among fans and aviation enthusiasts. Messi, the player whose career in football has been nothing but legendary and whose status worldwide is undisputable, chose a Gulfstream V private jet for his trip, thus flagging the standard of luxury and the privacy he likes to enjoy during his travels.

A luxury arrival:

Messi travelled in a Gulfstream V, one of the most premium private jets in the world. Due to its supreme comfort level and capability of covering long distances, this aeroplane is frequently utilised by the top-notch business executives, superstars and presidents. The jet provides a seamless trip for Messi, avoiding the hassles and the waiting of public flights.

Inside the private jet:

The Gulfstream V has been created to provide the highest level of comfort and ease. Among its features are the lounges that can be turned into beds, big houses and secluded sections for sleeping and working. Besides, the aircraft boasts a complete kitchen, toilets and state-of-the-art entertainment systems, thereby turning long trips into relaxing and comfortable experiences.

Also read: Why is Messi in India? Real reason behind legendary footballer’s visit REVEALED

Why Messi chose a private jet:

Privacy and comfort are fundamental to a worldwide icon like Messi. With the help of a private jet, he can completely escape the public eye during his travels, easily control his schedule, and be fully rested for events and meetings with fans. His decision is a sign of his exceptional standing as one of the most prosperous and admired footballers of all time.

Lionel Messi will always be considered the greatest player of football, and his arrival in India aboard a luxury private jet shows not only his star power but also the importance of comfort, safety and privacy for international sports icons.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 stations by...
Varanasi Ropeway Project: UP govt issues directions to complete work on 5 statio
Who is Kulendra Sarma? Retired IAF officer arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan
Who is Kulendra Sarma? Ex-IAF officer held on charges of spying for Pak
Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL
Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international play
Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in Assam SIT chargesheet, singer's wife Garima Garg wants...
Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused charged with murder in SIT chargesheet
Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding, see VIRAL VIDEO
Tej Pratap Yadav’s guitar performance at Khan Sir’s brother’s wedding
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps and invoke national pride
Gadar to Uri: Iconic patriotic film dialogues that still give us goosebumps
Meet Sakshi Khanna, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known half brother, assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in..., chose not to follow dad Vinod Khanna's footsteps, working in...
Meet Sakshi, Akshaye Khanna's lesser-known brother, assisted Bhansali in...
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Handcrafted outfit; see pics
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor sets new maternity fashion trend, flaunts baby bump in Ha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement