SPORTS

Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH

After Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the Argentine star footballer has reached New Delhi where he met and greeted his fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 05:20 PM IST

Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH
Lionel Messi is currently in India for his GOAT India Tour 2025
Lionel Messi, star Argentine footballer, reached New Delhi on Monday, where he will meet and greet his fans along with several dignitaries. Messi is currently on his GOAT India Tour 2025, where he visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai before finally reaching Delhi. After touching down in Delhi on Monday, Messi arrived at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he met ICC chairman Jay Shah and Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta.

Jay Shah also presented a special No. 10 jersey to Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez. The ICC chief also presented a signed cricket bat to Messi.

Not only this, but Jay Shah also handed the ticket for the first match of Team India against the USA in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India. 

Before the stage ceremony at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi was also spotted playing football with young kids at the venue.

Meanwhile, Messi arrived in Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025, but his arrival was delayed after his charter flight was deferred due to inclement weather. Before Delhi, Messi was in Mumbai, where he visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium and met several popular personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Tiger Shroff, and CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
