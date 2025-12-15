Lionel Messi reaches Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi amid dense smog, meets CM Rekha Gupta, Jay Shah | WATCH

Who Is Nick Reiner? Son of ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director suspected of murdering parents Rob Reiner, Michele
SPORTS
After Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the Argentine star footballer has reached New Delhi where he met and greeted his fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Lionel Messi, star Argentine footballer, reached New Delhi on Monday, where he will meet and greet his fans along with several dignitaries. Messi is currently on his GOAT India Tour 2025, where he visited Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai before finally reaching Delhi. After touching down in Delhi on Monday, Messi arrived at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he met ICC chairman Jay Shah and Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta.
TEAM INDIA NO.10 MESSI JERSEY PRESENTED BY JAY SHAH. pic.twitter.com/XytR0Fy8YG— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2025
Jay Shah also presented a special No. 10 jersey to Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez. The ICC chief also presented a signed cricket bat to Messi.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah handed special Jersey and Bat to Lionel Messi at Arun Jaitley Stadium.— MANU. (@IMManu_18) December 15, 2025
- A Nice gesture by Jay Shah. pic.twitter.com/WmtDwnfRUT
Not only this, but Jay Shah also handed the ticket for the first match of Team India against the USA in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India.
Jay Shah handed the ticket of INDvsUSA match to Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/8jYSRbTIe2— Chiku (@mrsnowwhite1000) December 15, 2025
Before the stage ceremony at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi was also spotted playing football with young kids at the venue.
Meanwhile, Messi arrived in Delhi for the final leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025, but his arrival was delayed after his charter flight was deferred due to inclement weather. Before Delhi, Messi was in Mumbai, where he visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium and met several popular personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Tiger Shroff, and CM Devendra Fadnavis.