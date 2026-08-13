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Lionel Messi pays emotional tribute to late father Jorge: 'Don't know what I'll do without you'

Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, remembering the profound impact he had on his life and career. The Argentina and Inter Miami star shared heartfelt words as he reflected on his father’s loss and his life without him.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 01:36 PM IST

Lionel Messi pays emotional tribute to late father Jorge: 'Don't know what I'll do without you'
Courtesy: Instagram/leomessi
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Lionel Messi paid a heartfelt tribute on Wednesday to his father, Jorge, who was a driving force behind his legendary career. Jorge died in Rosario at 68 after a long battle with illness.

Beyond being a businessman, Jorge was Messi’s agent for years. He guided Messi through career-defining moments, from joining Paris Saint-Germain to heading to Inter Miami. Without Jorge, none of that would have happened quite the same way.

On Instagram, Messi shared an old photo of his father and wrote a message in Spanish—the first time he’s publicly spoken about his loss. He admitted it still doesn’t feel real. Messi wrote that his father left too soon, and there were lots of things they hadn’t done together yet.

“Dad, I still can’t believe you’re gone,” Messi wrote. “I don’t want to accept it. It’s hard to imagine never seeing you or talking with you again. I know you were in pain, and maybe this was for the best, but you left too early. There was so much left for us to share.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Messi also revealed he wanted to win the 2026 World Cup for his father. He pushed himself to the limit to try and give him that victory, but after Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the final, it slipped away.

He went on to say he’s struggling with life without his father. Messi even questioned whether he wants to keep playing football at all.

“I don’t know what I’ll do without you. I don’t know how to keep going. All I’ve ever done is play football, but now I have real doubts about whether I’ll keep going much longer. You were by my side from the start, and now we were so close to the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a bit longer so we could finish this together?”

Despite his grief, Messi flew back to Miami after spending the weekend in Rosario with his family. He returned to the field for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, coming off the bench in the second half at Nu Stadium. The crowd gave him a huge ovation as soon as he stepped onto the pitch. Inter Miami went on to beat Club León 3-2, moving on to the semifinal.

Also read| Thin squad, fading WTC final dreams: 5 burning questions for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of 1st Sri Lanka Test

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