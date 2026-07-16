Lionel Messi once bathed baby Lamine Yamal; now they face off in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

In one of football's most remarkable full-circle moments, Lionel Messi famously bathed a baby Lamine Yamal during a charity photoshoot in 2007. Nearly two decades later, the two superstars are set to face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set: Argentina against Spain. But it’s not just about the teams—it’s about the two stars at the center. Lionel Messi, a 39-year-old legend chasing one last shot at glory, and Lamine Yamal, just 19, already making waves and ready to put his stamp on the game.

Their story runs deeper than a simple matchup. Sure, they’ll face each other on the pitch now, but their first meeting happened way back in 2007. Messi was 20, new to stardom and already Barcelona’s young talisman. Yamal? He was a baby—not that he’d remember. During a UNICEF charity event, Messi posed for photos, cradling an infant Lamine Yamal for a calendar. At the time, no one could have guessed this child would rise to become Spain’s next football sensation—or that they’d meet again on the game’s biggest stage.

TRENDING: In 2007, Leo Messi held a baby for a photo shoot. That baby was Lamine Yamal!



19 years later, they are set to face each other in the 2026 World Cup final! pic.twitter.com/6HtFI0PTWB — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 15, 2026

Those photos slipped into obscurity until 2024, when Yamal burst onto the scene, helping Spain clinch the Euros. His father shared the photos online. Before long, they went viral: the world realized the baby in Messi’s arms was now Spain and Barcelona’s teenage phenom. Yamal had just turned 17 and was already turning heads, both for his national team and club.

Now, at 19, Yamal isn’t just living up to the hype—he’s setting new records and pushing Spain to the brink of another World Cup title. The world sees him as the game’s next global icon, just as Messi was all those years ago.

Meanwhile, Messi is proving age has nothing on him. At 39, he’s in stellar form, lifting Argentina through another incredible World Cup run. He keeps raising the bar—more goals, more assists, unmatched leadership. Every time he plays, he reminds everyone why he’s one of the greatest.

On Sunday, it’s more than a final. Yamal lines up against the icon he grew up admiring; Messi faces off against the young talent many see as his heir. Messi’s at the tail end of his remarkable career, unlikely to play in another World Cup. Yamal, if he keeps this up, could dominate the sport for years to come.

So, who takes the crown? Will Messi grab a second straight title, or does Yamal start his own legacy with Spain’s second World Cup? Argentina have lifted the trophy three times—1978, 1986, and 2022. Spain only once, in 2010. When all’s said and done, only one will walk away a champion.

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